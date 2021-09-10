Personal aviation company Cirrus Aircraft completes new facility at McKinney National Airport

A Black Rifle Coffee Company location is under construction at 901 N. Central Expressway, Plano, near the former site of Collin Creek Mall. According to the Black Rifle Coffee Company website, the new coffee shop will offer a full espresso bar, 15 different blends of coffee, outdoor seating, a drive-thru, and grab-and-go food options. It is being built where TGI Fridays was formerly located. The Black Rifle Coffee Company website lists the Plano location as coming soon, though an opening date has not been announced. A phone number is not yet available. www.blackriflecoffee.com.

PLANO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO