CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mckinney, TX

Personal aviation company Cirrus Aircraft completes new facility at McKinney National Airport

By Miranda Jaimes
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Cirrus Aircraft has opened a new satellite office at the McKinney National Airport, located at 1500 Industrial Blvd., Bldg. 19, McKinney. Cirrus is a personal aviation company that makes and sells the SR Series piston aircraft and the Vision Jet—a single-engine personal jet—among other aircraft. Cirrus also offers flight kits, training on piloting, operations and air safety, and aircraft maintenance and support services.

communityimpact.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Black Rifle Coffee Company shop under construction in Plano

A Black Rifle Coffee Company location is under construction at 901 N. Central Expressway, Plano, near the former site of Collin Creek Mall. According to the Black Rifle Coffee Company website, the new coffee shop will offer a full espresso bar, 15 different blends of coffee, outdoor seating, a drive-thru, and grab-and-go food options. It is being built where TGI Fridays was formerly located. The Black Rifle Coffee Company website lists the Plano location as coming soon, though an opening date has not been announced. A phone number is not yet available. www.blackriflecoffee.com.
PLANO, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

New mixed-use development to bring $14 million entertainment area, multifamily development to US 380 in McKinney

Things are moving forward for a new mixed-use development called West Grove. The project is a planned 500,000-square-foot retail, restaurant and entertainment destination located at the southeast corner of US 380 and Custer Road in McKinney, according to information from De La Vega Capital Development, which is overseeing the project.
MCKINNEY, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

SLK Skin Klinics medical spa now open in Fort Worth

SLK Skin Klinics, a medical spa, officially opened on Sept. 16 at 2401 Heritage Trace Parkway, Ste. 113, in Fort Worth. Founder Jeana Wilkins said while the spa is now open and taking appointments, they will be holding a grand opening ceremony on Nov. 12 or 13 to celebrate. SLK offers injectables, facials, Secret RF microneedling, truSculpt iD, REJUVAPEN, PlasmaMD Pen and vitamin shots. The spa also offers two memberships—a basic membership level for $125 per month or premium for $225 per month—that give members 15% or 25% off any treatment or product. 682-324-2464. www.slkskin.com.
FORT WORTH, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Industry
Mckinney, TX
Business
Local
Texas Business
City
Mckinney, TX
City
Frisco, TX
Mckinney, TX
Industry
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Jalisco Restaurante relocates in Lewisville; Richardson City Council OKs permit for Salad and Go and more DFW-area news

Read the latest business and community news from the Dallas-Fort Worth area. Owner Rudy Ibarra said moving gave the restaurant more room and a better location. For more than 10 years, Soap Hope has been working to make a difference in the world. While that goal initially manifested through support for women in poverty, that changed when Plano nonprofit My Possibilities purchased the company in January 2020.
RICHARDSON, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Serendipity Labs coworking space sets McKinney opening date

Serendipity Labs is scheduled to open Oct. 30 in the new Hub 121 mixed-use development off SH 121 in McKinney. The address of the coworking space is 7540 SH 121, Ste. 150, McKinney, a 22,000 square-foot, three-story building. All Serendipity Labs feature natural light and spaces for teams to meet that follow health requirements. The McKinney location will be Serendipity Labs’ second Texas location. 972-992-1358. www.serendipitylabs.com/us/tx/mckinney-craig-ranch.
MCKINNEY, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Scott's Dental Group opens second location at Golden Triangle Boulevard in Fort Worth

Scott’s Dental Group opened its second dentist office in Fort Worth at 5329 Golden Triangle Blvd. on Sept. 8. The dentist office is a division of Perla Dental, and its first and other location is in Kaufman. Scott’s Dental Group offers a variety of dental services, ranging from general dentistry to cosmetic. 817-380-9222. www.perladentalpc.com.
FORT WORTH, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Primera Companies prepares to open new office space in Plano

Primera Companies, Inc. plans to open a new office complex in Plano on Oct.1, at 8400 Belleview Drive. The 80,000-square-foot building, called Towne Square II, includes office suites of between 2,000 and 5,000 square feet. The space is 30% leased, according to a Sept. 13 company release. It features touch-free elevators, a second-floor cafe and multiple conference rooms. Towne Square I is located nearby at 5345 Town Square Drive.
PLANO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cirrus Aircraft#Mckinney National Airport#Sr Series#The Prosper Press#The Anna Melissa Tribune
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Hooters spinoff opens in Fort Worth; Worth the Pour liquor store now serving Castle Hills and more DFW-area news

Read the latest business and community news from the Dallas-Fort Worth area. Hoots Wings, a family-friendly and wings-only concept of Hooters, opened its second Texas location at 5317 Golden Triangle Blvd. in Fort Worth on Sept. 13. Services offered by West Dental Care include preventative dentistry, restorative dentistry, oral surgery,...
FORT WORTH, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Klowdz Vapor & Smokeshop opens Frisco location

Klowdz Vapor & Smokeshop opened a location on June 29 in Frisco at 1930 Parkwood Blvd., Ste 102. The storefront specializes in several vaping and smoking products, including vaporizer equipment, CBD and kratom products. Glass products for smoking are also available from several name brands. Klowdz has operated a McKinney location since 2017. 469-907-7192. www.klowdzvapor.com.
FRISCO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Frisco prioritizes parks, trails development

Frisco Mayor Pro Tem Bill Woodard and a group of about 100 residents could be seen pedaling bicycles in unison just south of the PGA Frisco development on July 17. The group ride was part of the council member’s Roll with the Council series, an event Woodard started four years ago for people to enjoy informal company and tour the Frisco park and trail system.
FRISCO, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas, TX
7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news coverage from 7 DFW-area markets

 https://communityimpact.com/news/dallas-fort-worth/

Comments / 0

Community Policy