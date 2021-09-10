Special Weather Statement issued for Central Marion, Western Marion by NWS
Effective: 2021-09-10 03:24:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-10 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Central Marion; Western Marion A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Marion County through 530 PM EDT At 500 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Ocala Airport, or near Ocala, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Ocala, Santos and Ocala Airport. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPHalerts.weather.gov
