At least 270 people have died from overdoses so far this year in Jacksonville; 271 people had died from an overdose at the same point last year. Dr. Raymond Pomm is the medical director for Project Save Lives, Jacksonville’s initiative to prevent drug overdose deaths. He told a City Council committee Thursday there aren’t enough treatment beds for all of the patients that opt into the program.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO