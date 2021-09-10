Patriots injury report: Nelson Agholor, Jalen Mills questionable for Dolphins game
A Patriots wide receiver has been ruled out for Sunday’s season-opener with the Dolphins, but it wasn’t the one that spent all week on the injury report. Malcolm Perry was a surprise absence at Friday’s walkthrough and won’t make his Patriots debut Sunday due to a foot injury. Bill Belichick had actually claimed the gadget player from the Dolphins when he was waived earlier this month, but there will be no revenge game to open the season.www.masslive.com
