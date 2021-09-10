CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

HD4President Talks Viral TikTok Moments, “Touch Down,” Fatherhood, & Forthcoming Album ‘Ta Da Max’

By Shirley Ju
flaunt.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBaton Rouge is home to many legends in the rap game, from Boosie to NBA Youngboy to Kevin Gates. Insert HD4President, who’s here to carry that torch… but on his own terms. Arriving on the scene with that uptempo, Louisiana bounce and pairing it with his talents in creating bold, unapologetic lyrics and infectious hooks, the rising star stands out amongst the rest, creating music the world has yet to hear or see.

