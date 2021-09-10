Maria Sharapova Says She's 'Very Proud' of How She 'Carried' Herself Throughout Tennis Career

Though Danusia Francis's Olympic moment in the preliminary round of women's artistic gymnastics lasted just 11 seconds, she was more nervous than she expected. An ACL tear prevented her from doing a full uneven bars routine, so she'd only perform a few skills on the low bar before presenting to the judges and getting ready to return home. Nonetheless, it was an Olympic experience. Her Olympic experience. "I was almost the tiniest bit embarrassed that I was going to just be doing something so simple," Francis told POPSUGAR, "but walking up to the podium and hearing all the other gymnasts cheering for me, that just really put a smile on my face, and I just realized, 'I've just got to enjoy this moment,' and that's what I did."

