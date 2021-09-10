CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sarasota, FL

Sarasota Orchestra will leave Bayfront location, city officials react

By ABC7 Staff
Mysuncoast.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Orchestra has announced that it is seeking a new location to build a new music center . The Orchestra has been in talks with the City Commission since 2019 which removed Payne Park from consideration. The conversation has continued and the Orchestra says they have openly stated the need for two performance spaces and other music organizations, extensive education space, room for our internationally acclaimed Sarasota Music Festival, and other necessary practice, rehearsal, library and storage spaces.

www.mysuncoast.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sarasota, FL
Sarasota, FL
Entertainment
Sarasota County, FL
Government
County
Sarasota County, FL
Sarasota, FL
Government
Local
Florida Entertainment
Sarasota County, FL
Entertainment
Local
Florida Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marlon Brown

Comments / 0

Community Policy