Sarasota Orchestra will leave Bayfront location, city officials react

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Orchestra has announced that it is seeking a new location to build a new music center . The Orchestra has been in talks with the City Commission since 2019 which removed Payne Park from consideration. The conversation has continued and the Orchestra says they have openly stated the need for two performance spaces and other music organizations, extensive education space, room for our internationally acclaimed Sarasota Music Festival, and other necessary practice, rehearsal, library and storage spaces.