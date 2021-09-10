CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Biden’s virus mandates will affect about two-thirds of country’s workers

By The Rural Blog
Hoptown Chronicle
Hoptown Chronicle
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UHQ5X_0bsVLhK700

“President Biden announced sweeping new coronavirus vaccine mandates Thursday designed to affect tens of millions of Americans, ordering all businesses with more than 100 employees to require their workers to be immunized or face weekly testing,” The Washington Post reports. “Biden also said that he would require most health-care facilities that accept Medicare or Medicaid funding to vaccinate their employees, which the White House believes will cover 50,000 locations.” That includes outpatient facilities like dialysis clinics and home health agencies.

Biden will also require vaccinations — with no exceptions for regular testing among the unvaccinated — for employees of Head Start programs, Defense Department contractors, and federally operated Native American schools. “The White House estimates that the policy will affect about 80 million workers, or two-thirds of the country’s workforce. Businesses that ignore the mandate could face up to $14,000 per violation,” the Post reports.

The new mandates will likely have a large impact in rural America, especially among large rural employers such as manufacturers, meatpackers, and Walmart, and hospitals.

Rural health-care facilities are more likely to rely on Medicare and Medicaid for reimbursement, and many are already on the brink of bankruptcy. The new mandate will affect about one in three workers in Maine, the most rural state by population.

The announcement drew immediate criticism from many, including some Republican governors, The Associated Press reports. Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon has asked his attorney general to fight the mandate when it is put into effect, and Missouri Gov. Mike Parson is considering a special legislative session to challenge the mandate. Biden called such governors “cavalier” with the health of children and of their communities for resisting the mandates.

Comments / 0

Related
beckershospitalreview.com

11 states banning COVID-19 vaccine mandates & how they affect healthcare workers

Eleven governors have signed bills restricting COVID-19 vaccine mandates in their states, according to an Aug. 20 report from the National Academy for State Health Policy. Arizona: On April 19, Republican Gov. Doug Ducey issued an order prohibiting the state from requiring people to prove their COVID-19 vaccination status to enter a business, building or area or to receive a public service. However, healthcare institutions can request COVID-19 vaccination status documentation of patients, residents, employees or visitors.
PUBLIC HEALTH
NBCMontana

Montana businesses await more information about Biden's vaccination mandate

MISSOULA, Mont. — President Joe Biden's new mandate on vaccinations will require employees to be vaccinated or complete weekly testing if their organization has 100 or more employees. The Biden Administration says the new vaccine mandates could affect up to two-thirds of the country’s workforce. Employers with more than 100...
MONTANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Missouri State
State
Maine State
Fox News

Congress exempt from Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate

President Biden’s executive order mandating COVID-19 vaccines among all federal workers does not apply to members of Congress, the federal court system or their staffers. Biden’s order Thursday mandating COVID-19 vaccinations among federal workers and contractors drops the option of regular testing and allows only some religious and disability exemptions. The order applies only to employees of the executive branch and does not apply to the legislative or judicial branches of government, the White House confirmed to Fox News.
CONGRESS & COURTS
techstartups.com

Biden’s new executive order exempts 644,000 USPS workers from the vaccine mandates that affect 100 million federal and private employees

Earlier today, Biden announced the sweeping COVID-19 vaccine requirements on Thursday, that affect about 100 million Americans. The new measures include a vaccine mandate for all federal workers and contractors and a requirement that large companies with more than 100 employees must mandate vaccines or regular testing for employees. Biden said companies that fail to comply could face fines of $14,000 per violation.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Parson
Person
Mark Gordon
discoverestevan.com

Where Will You Need Proof of Vaccination or a Negative Test?

Premier Scott Moe announced proof of vaccination or negative test requirements will be implemented for a number of establishments, businesses, and event venues across the province starting October 1. This includes:. indoor dining at restaurants. nightclubs, bars, taverns, and other licensed establishments. events and entertainment venues, including conference centres, casinos,...
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mandates#Defense Department#Americans#The Washington Post#Medicare#Medicaid#The White House#Native American#Republican#The Associated Press
floridianpress.com

Biden Declares War On Unvaccinated Americans, GOP Governors, Orders Far-Reaching New Vaccine Mandates Affecting 100 Million

President Biden declared war on nearly 80 million unvaccinated Americans as well as GOP governors, claiming “pandemic politics” actions are undermining efforts as he unveiled the most aggressive and unconstitutional COVID vaccine mandates that will force 100 million federal government workers to get the shots or lose their jobs while using his sweeping power of the office to impose stringent new mandate rules on private sector businesses.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
United States Department of Defense
NewsBreak
Walmart
US News and World Report

Biden Vaccine Mandate Will Test OSHA, U.S. Workplace Regulator

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. agency in charge of the Biden administration's new rules requiring COVID-19 vaccination at many private workplaces faces stiff challenges in developing and enforcing the mandate. President Joe Biden announced on Thursday https://www.reuters.com/world/us/biden-deliver-six-step-plan-covid-19-pandemic-2021-09-09 that all staff at U.S. private-sector firms with 100 or more employees will have...
PUBLIC HEALTH
US News and World Report

How Will Biden's Vaccine Mandate Impact Workers, Companies?

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -President Joe Biden announced new mandates on Thursday to spur Americans who are not vaccinated against COVID-19 to get a shot. The measures apply to more than 100 million workers, but it is not known how many of those are already vaccinated. Here is a look at what...
POTUS
Hoptown Chronicle

Hoptown Chronicle

Hopkinsville, KY
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
580K+
Views
ABOUT

This is an independent, nonprofit news outlet that explores what’s working, what’s not and what’s next in Hopkinsville’s downtown district, where there are new signs of life and purpose following decades of decline from its heyday as the town’s business and cultural center.

 https://hoptownchronicle.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy