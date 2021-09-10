CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Rascal Flatts guitarist charged with DUI in Tennessee

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 8 days ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Joe Don Rooney, the lead guitarist and co-founder of the country band Rascal Flatts, is accused of driving under the influence in suburban Nashville, authorities said.

Rooney, 45, of Nashville, was arrested Thursday and charged with DUI after a vehicle crash at about 4 a.m. CDT just north of Franklin, Williamson County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Sharon Puckett told The Tennessean.

According to the sheriff’s office, Rooney crashed into a tree, WSMV reported.

It was not immediately known if Rooney suffered any injuries, the television station reported.

Rooney was booked into the Williamson County jail at 7:20 a.m. CDT and released at 10:17 a.m. after posting $2,500 bail, The Tennessean reported, citing online booking records.

Rooney, lead singer Gary LeVox and bass guitarist Jay DeMarcus founded the band in 1999, according to Rascal Flatts’ website.

The group claimed the Country Music Association vocal group of the year from 2003 to 2008, Rolling Stone reported. The group has had success with several country singles, including “Mayberry,” “What Hurts the Most,” “Bless the Broken Road,” and “Here Comes Goodbye,” the magazine reported.

John D Haury
8d ago

glad he's ok. glad it was a tree and not another person. I am a recovering Alcoholic and glad the police got me. thankful that I got DUIs. Saved my life and set me on a path thats been a super blessing. I hope he can figure his way thru this. praying for him and his family.

Matthew Dobson
8d ago

Soooo, because he is some kind of celebrity, he makes the evening news. What about the 2 dozen+ DUI'S that got popped over the Labor day weekend? Why don't we spatter their names, pictures and who they work for all over the news? Just wondering.

Emma Alford-Standoak
8d ago

WOW he had no excuse. He is rich enough to have a driver to drive him. He should had done a lot of things different. Should've,wouldve, could've. He didn't. Yet so sad that people who has money should be smart and senseable to think about things.

