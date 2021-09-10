Capitol Rioter Wants His Ankle Monitor Off—Because He’s Getting Out of Shape

A lawyer for Capitol riot defendant Cory Konold has requested that a judge suspend a requirement for him to wear an ankle bracelet and submit to GPS monitoring on the basis that it it has left his out of shape, made him lose work, and kept him from seeing a chiropractor and making renovations to his home. The monitoring system was among the conditions for Konold’s pre-trial release, but his lawyer Albert Watkins in a motion Thursday insisted that repeated “malfunctions” of the device requiring him to leave work have “jeopardized his employment,” as a digger and line installer.