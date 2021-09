NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Twenty years after 9/11, the Yankees and the Mets played ball, continuing their Subway Series. There was plenty of emotion, and both teams and the fans honored heroes always there to help. They stood together in unison on both sides of field as Yankees and Mets players proudly honored first responders by sporting FDNY and NYPD caps, just two of the symbolic gestures marking the 20th anniversary of 9/11. “I think it’s extremely powerful when we can get together, especially coming together in times like we’re obviously going through right now, and to see everybody again in the stadium...

