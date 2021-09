Novak Djokovic, the best men's tennis player in the world, just missed out on achieving the first calendar-year Gland Slam since 1969. During his final test -- the U.S. Open final -- he lost to Russia's Daniil Medvedev in straight sets on Sunday at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York. It was a shocking upset, to say the least, and history will simply have to wait. Not only was Djokovic on the doorstep of matching an iconic accomplishment, but he was also chasing career major No. 21, which would surpass marks set by legends Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer. Tennis is a grueling game -- it puts so much wear and tear on the body. And for Djokovic to even be performing at this level at age 34 is unfathomable to begin with.

TENNIS ・ 5 DAYS AGO