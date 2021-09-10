CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Expendables 4 Adds Andy Garcia to the Cast

By Jamie Jirak
ComicBook
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter lots of speculation and teases on social media from Sylvester Stallone, it was finally announced last month that The Expendables 4 is officially happening. It was originally unclear if the fourth installment was going to be an official fourth film or a spin-off about Jason Statham's character, Lee Christmas. However, it appears the movie will be a little bit of both with The Hollywood Reporter previously sharing that The Expendables 4 plans to give more emphasis to Statham's character. Now, The Hollywood Reporter is back with some more exciting news... Andy Garcia (Ocean's 11) has officially joined The Expendables 4 cast!

comicbook.com

