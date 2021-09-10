Expendables 4 Adds Andy Garcia to the Cast

The action movie genre is one of the most well-loved in Hollywood. It is known as one of the highly budgeted and highest grossing film categories for good reason. Think of all the state of the art technology used to create those massive and intense effects, or the genius minds that get together to create innovative and heart racing plotlines, as well as the kinds of rigorous training the skilled actions stars have to go through to make the impossibly difficult stunts go as smooth as possible. Whenever action movies are mentioned, there are certain established figureheads that easily come to mind. The bold and the brave ones who do death defying stunts to save damsels in distress, all in their macho glory. One famous film franchise that was able to effectively combine a kickass storyline with a stellar casting, composed of the biggest and most badass action stars of their generation, was The Expendables.

