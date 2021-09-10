CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Walked Their First Red Carpet Together Since 2003

wmagazine.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter touring Venice arm-in-arm for the past few days, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are answering the prayers of nostalgia-driven Bennifer fans across the globe. The throwback couple once again becomes red carpet official, attending the premiere for Affleck’s upcoming film, The Last Duel, together at the Venice International Film Festival.

www.wmagazine.com

Comments / 0

Related
Hollywood Life

Jennifer Lopez Looks More Regal Than Ever As She Arrives At D&G Party In Venice – Watch

Queen vibes! Jennifer Lopez arrived to D&G’s epic Venice soirée in an ensemble fit for royalty, right down to her sparkly tiara. Jennifer Lopez, 52, just reminded the world why she’s as fashion icon. The “Jenny From The Block” singer arrived to Dolce & Gabbana’s epic gala in Venice, Italy on Saturday, Aug. 28 in a show stopping ensemble fit for royalty. J.Lo looked like a queen in a green silk floral cape over top a black baroque floral pant and bedazzled crystal crop top. She topped her pulled back hair with an epic tiara, finishing the look with a sparkly pair of platform jeweled sandals and a woven handbag.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hello Magazine

Jennifer Lopez marks special family celebration with daughter Emme

Jennifer Lopez has a close-knit family, and over the weekend she marked a special celebration with them. The star's niece Lucie turned 13 and was joined by her famous aunt and cousins as she marked her big day in New York. J-Lo's daughter Emme was among those who attended Lucie's...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jodie Comer
Person
Ben Affleck
Person
Adam Driver
Person
Jennifer Lopez
Person
Matt Damon
Person
Georges Hobeika
wmagazine.com

Celebrities Couple Up on the 2021 Met Gala Red Carpet

The cutest trend at the 2021 Met Gala? Well, that would be celebrities bringing their significant others to walk the carpet for the “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion” theme. The celebrity pairs were out in full force—Taika Waititi and Rita Ora, Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian, Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello, the Biebers—and we also got a couple’s carpet debut courtesy of A$AP Rocky and Rihanna. Even Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck came together (albeit off the carpet and inside the event at the museum) and shared a masked makeout moment at the Met Gala this year. See all of the celebrity couples—some coordinated, some not—who attended the Met Gala together, here.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carpet#Couture
AOL Corp

Sadie Robertson responds to fan who unfollowed her over postpartum body

Sadie Robertson isn't hiding how she feels about her postpartum body. On Sunday, the "Duck Dynasty" star posted a pair of photos — one of her holding 3-month-old daughter Honey while wearing a distinctive pair of pants, and a second wearing the same pants when she was one month pregnant — alongside a lengthy caption.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Black Enterprise

Beyoncé Reportedly ‘Disappointed and Angry’ After Critics Bash Her for Wearing a Tiffany’s ‘Blood Diamond’

It’s rare for “Queen Bey” to be involved in controversy, and she certainly doesn’t normally let on that there’s a problem. But there is much controversy surrounding Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s camp after she made history posing alongside a rare art piece from the late, great artist Jean-Michel Basquiat as the first Black woman to wear an iconic Tiffany & Co. Yellow Diamond.
CELEBRITIES
wegotthiscovered.com

What Is Megan Fox’s Net Worth?

Remember the beginning of the 2000 era, when big blockbuster movies like Transformers were carving out a new niche in popular culture for action and fantasy movies? At the time, those movies broke the box office and introduced breakout stars like Shia Lebeouf and Megan Fox into the main stage of Hollywood. Like all actors, those same breakout stars would move on from their iconic roles to other projects. Unfortunately, for some, their time in the spotlight only goes so far, and they somewhat disappear from the big stage. For Shia Lebouf, once viewed as a major player on that stage, his fall from grace and previous controversial comments has slowed his ascension to Hollywood greatness to a crawl. Fortunately, his Transformers co-star Meghan Fox hasn’t had too many issues and has managed to keep herself busy with various low-budget projects. However, just like Lebeouf, Meghan Fox has also fallen from the level of stardom that made her household name, which could mean that she’s not as rich as some people may think. So what is Meghan Fox’s net worth?
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Kate Hudson in mourning following very sad death of her 'boo'

Kate Hudson has paid tribute to a dear friend who passed away with a heartfelt and emotional message. The Music actress revealed her longtime hairdresser and celebrity stylist, David Babaii, has died and her Instagram post expressed just how heartbroken she is feeling. Kate shared several fun photos of herself...
CELEBRITIES
GOBankingRates

How Rich Is Mayim Bialik?

Early on in Mayim Bialik's career, she portrayed the child version of Bette Midler's character in the 1989 movie "Beaches." Depending on the decade of television you grew up in, you might know Bialik...
CELEBRITIES
nickiswift.com

What Really Happened To Palmer's Wife Breena On NCIS

CBS crime drama "NCIS" has had a long run of 18 seasons and is gearing up for a 19th. As fans excitedly wait to return to the series, many are refreshing their memories about what happened in previous seasons and the characters who have entered and exited the show. Brian Dietzen, who portrays chief medical examiner Jimmy Palmer, and Michelle Pierce, who plays his wife Breena, are just two characters that experienced a rollercoaster of a storyline in Season 18. As the "NCIS" fandom page writes, Palmer stepped in as chief medical examiner to replace the beloved Ducky (played by David McCallum), who left the team to enjoy a well-deserved retirement. Palmer met his wife through the job as she worked as a mortician, as reported by Express. The two had plenty in common and immediately experienced the spark that comes with new love, going on to marry and welcome a daughter, Victoria, into the world a few years later.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy