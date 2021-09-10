Love is in the air, Bull Moose rut beginning now

PARK CITY, Utah. — A Jeremy Ranch Bull Moose was caught on camera trying to mount a statue of a deer (video below).

It’s a good reminder that the ‘rut,’ mating season, is beginning now. Bull Moose can be especially aggressive during the Fall breeding season. They are very active during the peak of the rut (late September, early October). Bull Moose dig rutting pits, fight, and mate. Moose Cows wallow in pits, are pursued by bulls, and feed.

For more information on moose, check out WildAware and the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources .

