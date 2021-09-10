CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gov. Ned Lamont makes play for businesses in restrictive states: ‘We respect women’ and ‘we’re protecting a woman’s right to choose’

By Jessika Harkay, Hartford Courant
 8 days ago

In a brief video, Gov. Ned Lamont urged businesses located in states like Texas, which recently passed the most restrictive abortion law in the country , to relocate to Connecticut.

“We don’t have oil and natural gas, but we have one of the most productive, best-trained, most innovative workforces in the world,” Lamont said. “And that starts with the fact that we have more women participating in our workforce than just about anywhere else.”

Lamont continued by highlighting the state’s child care expansion and reopening of schools with a low infection rate to push how it “makes it easier for women to get back to work.”

The governor added that Connecticut also provides family and medical leave for those looking to get pregnant.

“We’re a family-friendly state that respects women,” Lamont said. “I know some of you are in states like Texas which are outlawing a woman’s right to choose. We have codified, we’re protecting a woman’s right to choose because that’s about respect.”

Watch the full video at youtube.com/watch?v=SdQPGZPQtBw .

Jessika Harkay can be reached at jharkay@courant.com .

Gov. Ned Lamont will ask legislature to extend his COVID-19 emergency powers beyond Sept. 30 to February

Gov. Ned Lamont eyeing digital COVID-19 vaccine passport system in Connecticut for admission to entertainment venues, restaurants that require proof

Florida Democrats fight for women's rights to choose

What We’re Reading: SD Governor Restricts Abortion Access; CMS Sends Funding to States; Rationing in Idaho Hospitals

Texas governor Greg Abbott’s approval rating falls amid anger over new abortion law and Covid spread

Gov. DeWine: “We have to protect these kids.”

‘You can’t have it both ways’: Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick vows to fight Biden administration over Texas abortion law

Hochul says religious exemption not a legitimate excuse to avoid COVID-19 vaccine

Maryland surpasses 10,000 COVID-19 deaths; Hogan orders state flags lowered to half-staff in remembrance

Idaho leaders detail legal issues with federal vaccine mandate, threaten Biden with legal action

The Hartford Courant is the largest daily newspaper in the U.S. state of Connecticut, and is generally understood to be the oldest continuously published newspaper in the United States.

 https://www.courant.com/

