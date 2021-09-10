Gov. Ned Lamont makes play for businesses in restrictive states: ‘We respect women’ and ‘we’re protecting a woman’s right to choose’

In a brief video, Gov. Ned Lamont urged businesses located in states like Texas, which recently passed the most restrictive abortion law in the country , to relocate to Connecticut.

“We don’t have oil and natural gas, but we have one of the most productive, best-trained, most innovative workforces in the world,” Lamont said. “And that starts with the fact that we have more women participating in our workforce than just about anywhere else.”

Lamont continued by highlighting the state’s child care expansion and reopening of schools with a low infection rate to push how it “makes it easier for women to get back to work.”

The governor added that Connecticut also provides family and medical leave for those looking to get pregnant.

“We’re a family-friendly state that respects women,” Lamont said. “I know some of you are in states like Texas which are outlawing a woman’s right to choose. We have codified, we’re protecting a woman’s right to choose because that’s about respect.”

Watch the full video at youtube.com/watch?v=SdQPGZPQtBw .

Jessika Harkay can be reached at jharkay@courant.com .