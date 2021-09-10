CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Every corner of the United States felt the aftermath of 9/11

By National correspondent
Washington Post
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBenjamin Johnson was 21 when he drowned in the Persian Gulf. He’d joined the Navy three years before and worked as an electronics technician, third class. But when his ship, the destroyer USS Peterson, encountered a ship in the Gulf that was suspected of smuggling oil from Iraq, Johnson and seven other sailors, including Vincent Parker, 38, were sent aboard the other vessel. An investigation later determined that the sailors, untrained for such a mission, lacked life jackets. At 4 in the morning, the Samra sank in 10-foot waves, and Johnson and Parker died.

www.washingtonpost.com

New York Post

US volunteer claims Taliban beheaded boys ages 9 and 10 in Afghanistan

A former US Army officer who is part of a volunteer rescue team seeking to save at-risk Americans and Afghan allies still stuck in the Taliban-conquered country claimed that the extremists have beheaded two boys ages 9 and 10 in their reign of terror. Jean Marie Thrower, an Alabama resident...
MILITARY
fox32chicago.com

9/11 sites: Original satellite images show aftermath of terrorist attacks

Satellite images taken in the days after the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001 reveal the sobering impact on all three sites as the country prepares to mark the 20th anniversary of a day that changed America. On that Tuesday morning in 2001, two planes hijacked by al-Qaida terrorists crashed...
POLITICS
Teen Vogue

Academic Freedom Came Under Attack in the Post-9/11 United States

Soon after the Bush administration invaded Iraq in March 2003, activists at Columbia University held a six-hour campus protest against the war. One speaker, an assistant professor of anthropology named Nicholas De Genova, angrily condemned the war on terror as an expression of “white supremacy,” and expressed his wish that U.S. forces in Iraq suffer “a million Mogadishus,” a reference to a 1993 battle during the Somali Civil War (subsequently dramatized in the Hollywood blockbuster Black Hawk Down) during which Somalian forces shot down two American military helicopters and killed several U.S. soldiers. After major media outlets picked up a student newspaper report of De Genova’s comments, right-wing politicians and pundits attacked the professor as “anti-American” and Republican members of Congress called on the university to terminate him.
COLLEGES
nwaonline.com

'Personal responsibility': Arkansans called to war in 9/11's aftermath

Like many Americans of his generation, John Reinold absorbed the carnage of 9/11 in real time from a classroom. The Dover High senior's mythology teacher had just turned on the television when footage showed an airplane strike the World Trade Center in New York City. Anger took hold. "We saw...
ARKANSAS STATE
BBC

9/11 anniversary: From United to Disunited States

It's almost a cliche, hackneyed even. A big event happens, and people say they will never forget where they were when they heard about this or that. But I suspect nearly everyone around the world above the age of 30 really does remember where they were when they heard about, then watched in real time, the most audacious, most dreadful terrorist attack on the United States unfold.
POLITICS
azpbs.org

United States Army veteran reflects on the 20th anniversary of 9-11

Phoenix native Zack Kreisheimer served two deployments in Afghanistan as a combat medic in the U.S. Army. He’s also a close family friend of Gary Bird, from Arizona, who died on 9-11. Horizonte’s Jose Cardenas spoke with Kreisheimer about the friend he lost in the terrorist attacks. Kreisheimer served in...
PHOENIX, AZ
WXIA 11 Alive

20 years after 9/11, the impact of the attacks can still be felt

NEW YORK — 9NEWS photojournalist Manny Sotelo and I recently visited the 9/11 Memorial & Museum, and it brought back the vivid memories and feelings from that awful day 20 years ago. America was under attack. We watched it on TV, as did one-third of people around the world. That...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Victoria Advocate

Former colonel reflects on 9/11 and its aftermath

As a boy growing up in Victoria’s Southside, Leonard Lira was inspired to enlist in the military by two older boys in his neighborhood who joined the Army and Navy. During his own 28-year Army career, Lira completed three tours in Iraq and Afghanistan, rising to the rank of colonel and serving as the chief of operations at NATO’s headquarters in Kabul.
VICTORIA, TX
Popculture

'United States of Al' Changes Premiere to Address Afghanistan Exit and Aftermath

The writers behind Chuck Lorre's latest CBS sitcom, United States of Al, have rewritten the Season 2 premiere to reflect the drastic changes in the lead character's home country of Afghanistan in the real world. The show stars former Rules of Engagement actor Adhir Kalyan as an Afghan interpreter, who lives in Ohio with a Marine combat veteran he worked with in Afghanistan. The show's premiere will address the U.S. withdrawing troops from Afghanistan, which is now controlled by the Taliban.
TV & VIDEOS
Circleville Herald

EMA Director reflects on 9/11 and the aftermath

CIRCLEVILLE — Every person who was alive on 9/11 has a story to share, whether they were at work, in the classroom or sleeping in, but for Pickaway County EMA Director, he has a special tale. Darrin Flick was active duty in the Marine Corps at Camp LeJune in North...
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
AL.com

9/11: Alabama Muslim recalls aftermath and his hopes for the future

I walked down from my hotel room to the breakfast area, in Dothan, AL, to grab a bite before a meeting and the scenes on TV from that morning are now engrained in my memory forever. A thick plume of dark smoke rising out of the North tower of the World Trade Center. And then a few minutes later, I was horrified to see a plane crash into the South tower on live TV. Like many Americans, I know exactly where I was as the events of 9/11 unfolded.
ALABAMA STATE
Shelby Willard New London Ohio News

9/11 anniversary nears, poll provides insights on aftermath

WASHINGTON (AP) — As the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks approaches, Americans increasingly balk at intrusive government surveillance in the name of national security, and only about a third believe that the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq were worth fighting, according to a new poll. More...
POLITICS
MassLive.com

Recalling 9/11 attacks, aftermath (Editorial)

The horrific images are seared indelibly into the minds and memories of anyone who was old enough on Sept. 11, 2001, to have witnessed the tragedy unfolding on our TV screens in real time. The video of the second jetliner flying into the south tower of the World Trade Center,...
POLITICS
Chicago Sun-Times

With COVID-19, a new 9/11 every day

A decade ago, I looked back at Sept. 11, 2001, on its 10th anniversary, recalled its “crashing planes, burning buildings, tumbling bodies” and noted, “it hardly needs to be recounted now.”. Of course not. Because the wounds of the attacks on the World Trade Center, the Pentagon and the hijacked...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily News

America, 9/11/2001 plus 20: The state of the United States two decades after the worst attacks in our history

Ask Americans how their nation changed in the wake of the worst attack on our soil in our history, and plenty will reply with a cynical scoff. In many quarters today, the war on terrorism has a reputation roughly akin to the war on drugs — as a corrupt and overblown campaign that has compromised values we purport to hold dear. That is not our view. We see a United States that answered ...
POLITICS

