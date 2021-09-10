Every corner of the United States felt the aftermath of 9/11
Benjamin Johnson was 21 when he drowned in the Persian Gulf. He’d joined the Navy three years before and worked as an electronics technician, third class. But when his ship, the destroyer USS Peterson, encountered a ship in the Gulf that was suspected of smuggling oil from Iraq, Johnson and seven other sailors, including Vincent Parker, 38, were sent aboard the other vessel. An investigation later determined that the sailors, untrained for such a mission, lacked life jackets. At 4 in the morning, the Samra sank in 10-foot waves, and Johnson and Parker died.www.washingtonpost.com
