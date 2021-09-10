Every corner of the United States felt the aftermath of 9/11

Soon after the Bush administration invaded Iraq in March 2003, activists at Columbia University held a six-hour campus protest against the war. One speaker, an assistant professor of anthropology named Nicholas De Genova, angrily condemned the war on terror as an expression of “white supremacy,” and expressed his wish that U.S. forces in Iraq suffer “a million Mogadishus,” a reference to a 1993 battle during the Somali Civil War (subsequently dramatized in the Hollywood blockbuster Black Hawk Down) during which Somalian forces shot down two American military helicopters and killed several U.S. soldiers. After major media outlets picked up a student newspaper report of De Genova’s comments, right-wing politicians and pundits attacked the professor as “anti-American” and Republican members of Congress called on the university to terminate him.

