Two women arrested for trespassing while protesting District 12 mask mandate

By Shelby Filangi
KRDO News Channel 13
KRDO News Channel 13
 8 days ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Police arrested two protestors outside of Cheyenne Mountain High School Friday.

According to police, fifteen adults were on Cheyenne Mountain High School property protesting the district's mask mandate .

Cheyenne Mountain High School administration wanted any non-students off of the property and allowed an alternative for protestors to assemble on the sidewalk near the high school.

School security told the protestors to move, however, they refused to move. CSPD officers arrived and gave all adults another opportunity to leave the property or be charged with trespass.

Police say most of the adults complied except for two women. Officers arrested one woman for city trespassing. Another woman was arrested for trespassing and obstructing a police officer.

CSPD identified the women as Mary Fiddler and Kimberly Fuchs.

All others left the area without incident.

