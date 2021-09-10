CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Novavax expects to make available at least 2 bln COVID-19 vaccine doses in 2022

By Mrinalika Roy, Dania Nadeem
 8 days ago
Vials with a sticker reading, "COVID-19 / Coronavirus vaccine / Injection only" and a medical syringe are seen in front of a displayed Novavax logo in this illustration taken October 31, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Sept 10 (Reuters) - Vaccine developer Novavax Inc (NVAX.O) said on Friday at least 2 billion doses of its COVID-19 vaccine would be available in 2022.

The company, which in June announced its vaccine was more than 90% effective in a late-stage U.S.-based clinical trial, said it was on track to file an application for emergency use of its vaccine to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in the fourth quarter.

Novavax, speaking at a Morgan Stanley healthcare conference, reiterated that it would have about 100 million doses per month by the end of the third quarter this year, and would increase it to 150 million doses in the fourth quarter.

"We're already engaging in conversations about incremental procurement for the second half of 2022, as well as early 2023, especially given current vaccination rates around the globe," said John Trizzino, chief commercial officer at Novavax, adding that the booster strategy would create additional demand for its vaccines.

In recent months, Novavax has entered several supply deals globally for its protein-based vaccine, including an agreement with the European Commission for 200 million doses.

Moderna Covid vaccine edges Pfizer in new US research

A new study released by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday is the latest to suggest the Moderna Covid vaccine confers better long-term protection against hospitalization than Pfizer. There is accumulating research suggesting the Moderna vaccine's superiority over the Pfizer vaccine, including a previous CDC studies released last week. 
FDA approves Eli Lilly antibody cocktail for COVID-19 prevention

The FDA revised its emergency use authorization for Eli Lilly's COVID-19 antibody cocktail Sept. 16, allowing the treatment to be used as a post-exposure prophylaxis for COVID-19 in individuals who are at high risk for progression to severe COVID-19. The treatment, bamlanivimab and etesevimab administered together, was granted FDA emergency...
Moderna releases new data on Covid breakthrough cases it says supports need for booster shots

Moderna on Wednesday released more data on so-called breakthrough cases it says supports the push for the wide use of Covid-19 vaccine booster shots. The U.S. drugmaker shared a new analysis from its phase three study that showed the incidence of breakthrough Covid cases, which occur in fully vaccinated people, was less frequent in a group of trial participants who were more recently inoculated, suggesting immunity for earlier groups had started to wane.
