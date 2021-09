Mike and Dan channel Jeff Marek and Elliotte Friedman to talk about the Islanders’ long awaited acquisition of forward Zach Parise. Beginning with audio of the 2003 NHL Entry Draft and the Islanders’ decision to pass on Parise at the time, they discuss what he can bring to the roster now and what it means for this version of the team to sign a 37-year-old former All Star looking to win a Stanley Cup with one of the teams his father played for.

NHL ・ 6 DAYS AGO