Chris Barnes Criticizes Kourntey Kardashian, Dave Mustaine Criticizes Lars Ulrich, and More Criticisms You May Have Missed This Week

By Axl Rosenberg
MetalSucks
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe MetalSucks Playlist — Week of September 4 – September 10, 2021. Did you miss some of this week’s top stories in the world of metal? Catch up below:. The Internet and Chris Barnes both flipped out because Kourtney Kardashian was spotted in a Cannibal Corpse shirt. Dino Cazares defended her.

www.metalsucks.net

Comments / 0

MusicRadar.com

"You can’t have a Plan B in this business and expect to be successful" – Dave Mustaine's top 5 tips for guitarists

“We’ve had this uncanny knack for falling upwards whenever there’s been eruptions to business with our line-up,” Dave Mustaine reflects. “Like when someone quits, gets fired or there’s a family emergency, we always seem to come out of it better. What I’m most excited about is fans seeing [new guitarist] Kiko Loureiro play, because not many people are aware of his incredible talent.”
MUSIC
MetalSucks

Dave Mustaine is Anti-Mask and Possibly Anti-Vaxx, Because of Course He Is

Dave Mustaine has taken a stance against masking and alluded to the “tyranny” of vaccine mandates, surprising no one. The Megadeth mastermind is a self-professed Bill O’Reilly devotee who in the past has argued for secession, declared himself a birther, accused President Obama of “staging” the tragic shootings in Aurora and Wisconsin in order to turn the U.S. into “Nazi America,” spoken out against gay marriage, instructed African women to “put a plug in it,” and endorsed Rick Santorum for President.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MetalSucks

Jason Newsted Speaks on “Egos” and “Posturing” in Metallica

Jason Newsted has been in the press a whole lot lately thanks to the super-duper-deluxe reissue treatment the Black Album got for its 30th anniversary. And he’s been a good sport, handling whatever questions interviews throw at him about a band he hasn’t been in for 20 years now. With nothing to lose, he’s also been incredibly honest about that period of his life, but he’s done it in a classy way that doesn’t come off as snippy or bitter.
MUSIC
Hello Magazine

Elton John shares agonising health update that leaves fans in tears

Sir Elton John broke the sad news on Thursday that he has been forced to reschedule his Goodbye Yellow Brick Road tour due to ongoing health issues. The singer shared a heartfelt statement on social media in which he revealed he has been in "considerable pain and discomfort" after a nasty fall left him with a damaged hip.
CELEBRITIES
MetalSucks

Wife of The Obsessed Drummer Brian Costantino Has Died of Covid-19

Susie Costantino, the wife of The Obsessed drummer Brian Costantino, has died of Covid-19. While immeasurably sad on its own, the news is especially notable in light of recent events. Eric Wagner, formerly of Trouble, whose current band The Skull was on tour with The Obsessed when he contracted Covid-19, tragically died last month from the virus at the age of 62 (he was staunchly against getting vaccinated). Days earlier, The Obsessed band-leader Scott “Wino” Weinrich had referred to Covid-19 as a “depopulation tool” created by the U.S. government, a belief he doubled-down on after Wagner’s death, saying that opinion is “rooted in science” that is being “suppressed and censored.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
centralrecorder.com

Mick Jagger Shook Thinking He Is Next To Die Amid Heart Problems And Upcoming Tour!

Is Mick Jagger Fearful of touring? One report states that the death of Charlie Watts Jagger is faced with his own mortality. The following is an extract from the National EnquirerJagger is concerned that he might be the next Rolling Stones member to die. A source explains, “Mick is definitely feeling his mortality after Charlie’s passing… it’s made him wonder if his own end is around the corner.” He underwent heart surgery in 2019, so he’s reportedly worried that his heart may give out “sooner than he wants.”
CELEBRITIES
MetalSucks

Rare Sighting of Alex Van Halen in the Wild

This past Friday, September 10, a Brazilian Van Halen fan channel on YouTube posted footage of Alex Van Halen cruising down the L.A. freeway in his new Porsche. They say the footage was filmed that same day, which, if it’s true, makes this the first time the drummer has been sighted in public since his brother and bandmate, Eddie Van Halen, passed away last October.
CELEBRITIES
MetalSucks

Video: Metallica Read 1-Star Amazon Reviews of The Black Album

Metallica’s self-titled 1991 album, often called The Black Album, remains insanely commercially successful to this day, shifting thousands of copies every week. That’s been at the forefront lately in light of its 30th anniversary this year, which the band are celebrating with a super-duper-deluxe edition re-release that came out this past Friday, September 10.
MUSIC
