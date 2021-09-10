CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. climate envoy Kerry will travel to India on Sunday

 8 days ago
John Kerry, Special Presidential Envoy for Climate, delivers remarks during a press briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., April 22, 2021. REUTERS/Tom Brenner/File Photo

WASHINGTON, Sept 10 (Reuters) - U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry will travel to India from Sept. 12-14 "to discuss efforts to raise global climate ambition and speed India's clean energy transition," the State Department said on Friday.

On his visit, Kerry will meet with his counterparts in the Indian government and private sector leaders, the department said in a statement.

Kerry is laying groundwork for U.S. participation in the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties, or COP26, which will be held in Glasgow on Oct. 31-Nov 12. He traveled last week to Japan and China for talks with officials.

In April, Kerry spoke with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi about how the United States could help mobilize finance to reduce risks in producing alternative energy in the fight against global warming. read more

India is the world's third biggest emitter of greenhouse gases after China and the United States, albeit with far lower emissions per capita than those countries.

IN THIS ARTICLE
U.S. Department of State

U.S. Special Envoy for Yemen Lenderking’s Travel to Saudi Arabia and Oman

U.S. Special Envoy for Yemen Tim Lenderking is in Saudi Arabia today where he will meet with senior officials from the Governments of the Republic of Yemen and Saudi Arabia. He will then travel to Oman to meet with senior Omani officials. The Special Envoy will also meet with UN Special Envoy for Yemen Hans Grundberg, UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator for Yemen David Gressly, and UN Security Council permanent member state ambassadors to Yemen. Special Envoy Lenderking’s efforts are focused on advancing an inclusive, UN-led peace process and bringing immediate relief to the people of Yemen. He will also continue to press the parties on the need for the regular, free flow of essential commodities and humanitarian aid into and throughout Yemen.
WORLD
Washington Post

In India, Kerry pushes for Modi to set net-zero goals

NEW DELHI — U.S. climate envoy John F. Kerry said Monday that he remains hopeful that key world leaders, including India’s prime minister, will announce more-ambitious emissions reduction targets in the six weeks ahead of a crucial U.N. climate summit in Scotland, as he and Indian officials unveiled a new renewable-energy financing scheme meant to assuage Indian concerns about Western support.
WORLD
Reuters

Reuters

