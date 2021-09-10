Stars aligned for Packers' Rivers on journey to a roster spot
The stars aligned almost too conveniently for Chauncey Rivers. On the same day that the Baltimore Ravens would waive Rivers just a week into training camp, the Green Bay Packers lost one of their own outside linebackers, Randy Ramsey, for the season to a significant injury. Kamal Martin, a middle linebacker whose inability to keep up with the curve at his primary position necessitated a move to the edge, suffered a knee injury as well that forced him to drop out of practice.247sports.com
