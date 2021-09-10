Stars aligned for Packers' Rivers on journey to a roster spot

The New Orleans Saints’ regular season kickoff with the Green Bay Packers is less than 24 hours away, so the team announced a series of final roster moves before their Week 1 tilt. The most notable move is the elevation of kicker Aldrick Rosas from the practice squad — previously, the Saints had not rostered a kicker, instead using an NFL loophole to stash Rosas on the practice squad. Teams are allowed to elevate two players each week, but no more than twice individually before signing them to the active roster.

