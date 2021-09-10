Police: Avoid Beaverson Blvd. In Brick, Crash

Photo courtesy Ocean County Scanner News

BRICK — A motor vehicle crash involving a motorcycle is causing delays on Beaverson Boulevard in the township at this hour.

Brick Township Police urge everyone to avoid the roadway while the investigation continues.

The crash was reported on Beaverson and Sharrock. The cause of the crash an extent of injuries are unknown.

Detours are set up in and around the area but traffic has been backing up.

No further details were available at press time but we will keep you posted on new developments.