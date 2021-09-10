CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Final Fantasy XI brings out more Voracious Resurgence with its latest version update

By Eliot Lefebvre
Cover picture for the articleRemember back in 2016 when we all thought that Final Fantasy XI was going into maintenance mode and would have no more major storyline additions to the game, since that was literally what Square-Enix said was going to happen? That was kind of a big deal at the time. Anyhow, welcome to the September 2021 version update in which the latest installment of the game’s newest major storyline, the Voracious Resurgence, continues onward with more storytelling in Aht Urhgan. It just keeps going! And that’s indisputably a good thing.

