3. GOODBYE BREES, HELLO JAMEIS

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the first time since 2005, the Packers will face a Saints team that won’t be quarterbacked by Drew Brees, who retired after last season and has moved to NBC Sports — apparently with a new-and-improved hairline. He’s been replaced by former Tampa Bay Buccaneers No. 1 overall pick Jameis Winston (above), who beat out ex-Packers training-camp quarterback Taysom Hill for the job after spending last season as a backup to Brees. Winston came to New Orleans after the Buccaneers opted not to re-sign him and brought Tom Brady in instead.

