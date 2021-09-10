9 Undying Habits That Prove You Can Never Take New Jersey Out Of The New Jerseyan

New Jersey isn’t just a place you live. It has its own distinct culture, slang, foods, and habits, and try as they might, a New Jerseyan just can’t shake New Jersey no matter where they go. These are the habits that prove you can’t take the New Jersey out of a New Jerseyan.

During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.

1. Seeking out a diner wherever they go.

2. Emphasizing the difference between North and South Jersey.

3. Bruce Springsteen gets put on every playlist, regardless of the occasion.

4. Physically cringing at the mention of "Jersey Shore."

5. Keeping an eye out for the Jersey Devil in the woods.

6. Not getting up to pump our gas.

7. Side eyeing any slice that doesn't come from Jersey.

8. Demanding a pork roll in the morning.

9. Bragging about New Jersey all the time.

Any of these sound familiar to you?