CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

9 Undying Habits That Prove You Can Never Take New Jersey Out Of The New Jerseyan

By Rebecca
Only In New Jersey
Only In New Jersey
 8 days ago

New Jersey isn’t just a place you live. It has its own distinct culture, slang, foods, and habits, and try as they might, a New Jerseyan just can’t shake New Jersey no matter where they go. These are the habits that prove you can’t take the New Jersey out of a New Jerseyan.

During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vAQqC_0bsVHYBc00
1. Seeking out a diner wherever they go.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PKfoS_0bsVHYBc00
2. Emphasizing the difference between North and South Jersey.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EHdO3_0bsVHYBc00
3. Bruce Springsteen gets put on every playlist, regardless of the occasion.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jdAo2_0bsVHYBc00
4. Physically cringing at the mention of "Jersey Shore."
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0knxRo_0bsVHYBc00
5. Keeping an eye out for the Jersey Devil in the woods.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0c5Y6d_0bsVHYBc00
6. Not getting up to pump our gas.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UdGfy_0bsVHYBc00
7. Side eyeing any slice that doesn't come from Jersey.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VSPTZ_0bsVHYBc00
8. Demanding a pork roll in the morning.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AMVB5_0bsVHYBc00
9. Bragging about New Jersey all the time.

Any of these sound familiar to you?

Comments / 3

Related
Only In New Jersey

The Most Delicious Sandwiches In New Jersey Can Be Found At This 108-Year-Old Deli

There is no doubt about it: New Jersey is home to incredible delis. After all, this is a state where many pride themselves on their Italian heritage, so you’ll find plenty of food spots serving prime cuts of meats, cheeses, and more. Of course, some places stand out more than others. A national website just named the best deli in each state, and they picked a 108-year-old classic.
RESTAURANTS
94.3 The Point

Will New Jersey’s Favorite Candy Choice For 2021 Make You Mad?

Every supermarket has one now. It's that long aisle of Halloween candy and baskets and decorations. If the pumpkin spice hasn't gotten you ready, this aisle sure will. But when it comes to the candy, there are so many choices. Which one candy is the one you have to have for Jersey Shore trick or treaters for Halloween 2021? You knew there would be a survey and an answer, and of course there is, and we have it for you.
FOOD & DRINKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
Only In New Jersey

Take This Gorgeous Fall Foliage Road Trip To See New Jersey Like Never Before

The Farmer’s Almanac estimates that the official peak season for fall foliage in New Jersey occurs between the dates of mid-October to early November, which doesn’t leave a ton of time for adventuring. Short on time? This perfect two-day route just might be the answer! The best fall foliage in New Jersey awaits. Northern and […] The post Take This Gorgeous Fall Foliage Road Trip To See New Jersey Like Never Before appeared first on Only In Your State.
TRAVEL
mcdonoughvoice.com

You can learn something new every day

We stopped at our niece's home the other day, and she was telling us she was on the look out for the ground hog that was playing havoc with her yard. She asked if we knew that in the south they call them whistle pigs. Neither Dean nor I had heard that term before, and laughed when she told us they do make a whistling sound. Then she was telling us the ground hog had climbed a tree near her garage, and showed us pictures on her phone that showed it on the side of a tree. Never knew that either.
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Jerseyan
New Jersey 101.5

Things New Jerseyans love to put mayo on (Opinion)

In case you missed the gross collegiate display of gluttony and misguided culinary adventures, what some college kids in Georgia did this week made a lot of people sick. Sometime during the Georgia versus Clemson game, a college kid ate an entire large tub of mayonnaise. Mayo is probably more...
FOOD & DRINKS
New Jersey 101.5

New Jerseyans are busy: 5 ingredients (or less) recipes to the rescue

If you think that it seems like we New Jerseyans are rushing around more than anybody else on the planet, it’s not your imagination. We are more densely populated than another state. Add that to our proximity to two major cities, New York and Philadelphia, the amount of shore towns packed with summer visitors, and just the sheer energy and vitality that we have as people and you’ve got a recipe for BUSY.
RECIPES
thegabber.com

Take the Gabber: New Jersey

Lanette Olmstead remembered to bring her Gabber to the Wildwood Boardwalk by the Atlantic Ocean while visiting family in New Jersey. Have you taken the Gabber somewhere? We want to see your pictures! Please send a high-resolution photo and a brief description to news@thegabber.com.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Only In New Jersey

This 92-Year-Old Diner In New Jersey Serves Some Of The Best Breakfast In The State

If there is one thing New Jersey prides itself on, it’s diner culture. The Garden State is known for having a variety of fantastic diners, that act as both good restaurants and fun hang-out spots. Most New Jerseyans make regular pilgrimages to their local diners. One of our favorite diners is actually one of the […] The post This 92-Year-Old Diner In New Jersey Serves Some Of The Best Breakfast In The State appeared first on Only In Your State.
SUMMIT, NJ
Only In New Jersey

7 Amazing Natural Wonders Hiding In Plain Sight In New Jersey — No Hiking Required

There is no one immune to the beauty of a natural wonder. When we see something truly striking in nature, it sticks with us, makes our jaw drop. But the reality is, not everyone can embark on hikes to see some of these gorgeous sights. And even if they can, hey, sometimes you just don’t […] The post 7 Amazing Natural Wonders Hiding In Plain Sight In New Jersey — No Hiking Required appeared first on Only In Your State.
LIFESTYLE
Only In New Jersey

Only In New Jersey

5K+
Followers
423
Post
676K+
Views
ABOUT

From hidden waterfalls to the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants and attractions, Only In New Jersey is for people who LOVE the Garden State. We publish one New Jersey article per day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.

 https://www.onlyinyourstate.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy