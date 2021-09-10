CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Florida Department of Corrections Officer Sentenced for Civil Rights Conspiracy to Assault Youthful Offenders

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeptember 10, 2021 – Former Florida Department of Corrections Officer Terrance Reynolds, 31, was sentenced on September 8, 2021, to 33 months in prison and two years of supervised release. Reynolds. was convicted following a fourteen-day trial for conspiring to assault youthful offender inmates at the South Florida Reception Center,...

