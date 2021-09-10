CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Bucs’ come-from-behind victory against Cowboys a ratings boon for NBC

By Joey Knight
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gXMnX_0bsVGbhs00
Bucs quarterback Tom Brady calls a play during the second half against the Cowboys in Thursday night's regular-season opener. [ DIRK SHADD | Times ]

Forty-nine times now in his 21-plus NFL seasons, Tom Brady has engineered a game-winning drive in the fourth quarter or overtime.

And evidently, NFL viewers haven’t grown weary of it.

The Bucs’ 31-29 victory Thursday night against the Cowboys, set up by Brady’s 82-second, 57-yard scoring drive down the stretch, was NBC’s highest-rated NFL Kickoff Game since 2015, the network announced Friday.

The game registered a total audience delivery average of approximately 26 million viewers across NBC TV, Peacock, NBC Sports Digital and NFL Digital platforms. Based on that preliminary data, it’s the network’s largest opening-night audience since Brady led the Patriots to a 28-21 victory against the Steelers in the 2015 opener (27.4 million viewers).

It also represents a 20 percent jump from last year’s Thursday night opener (21.6 million total audience delivery) between the Texans and Chiefs.

NBC’s televised coverage peaked at 25.4 million viewers between 9:45 and 10 p.m., and topped 22 million viewers in 11 of the 14 quarter-hours from 8:30 to 11:55.

The average minute audience for the game’s live stream (via Peacock, NBC Sports Digital platforms, NFL Digital platforms, Cowboys and Buccaneers mobile properties, and Yahoo Sports mobile properties) was approximately 1.6 million viewers. That’s the highest ever for an NFL game on NBC excluding Super Bowls, and a 64 percent jump from the 2020 opener (970,000).

The game registered a national TV household Nielsen rating of 13.4 and a 32 share. The first number represents the percentage of total national TV households tuned into a program at a given time; the latter is the percentage of TV sets in use.

By contrast, the 2020 Thursday night opener garnered an 11.2 rating and 23 share.

Contact Joey Knight at jknight@tampabay.com. Follow @TBTimes_Bulls.

• • •

Sign up for the Bucs RedZone newsletter to get updates and analysis on the latest team and NFL news from Bucs beat writer Joey Knight.

Never miss out on the latest with the Bucs, Rays, Lightning, Florida college sports and more. Follow our Tampa Bay Times sports team on Twitter and Facebook.

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Dallas Cowboys: Make Cam Newton the QB2 in 2021

In 2020, we all witnessed the horror show of the Dallas Cowboys not having a competent backup quarterback-let alone not having franchise quarterback Dak Prescott playing under center. The Cowboys backup quarterbacks’ horror show was so bad that it nearly rivaled the Cowboys’ putrid 31st ranked defense. Hey, they were...
NFL
The Spun

Cowboys Trade Rumors: Star Defender Named Potential Target

The Dallas Cowboys have freed up some salary cap space heading into the 2021 regular season. Earlier this week, the Cowboys were able to restructure the contract of superstar running back Ezekiel Elliott. Dallas turned some of Elliott’s 2021 contract into a signing bonus. It’s possible that the Cowboys will...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Cowboys’ Dak Prescott, Amari Cooper sound off on brutal defeat vs. Bucs

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and wideout Amari Cooper were the first ones to offer motivational words to the team after their loss against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Despite the heartbreaking 31-29 loss against the defending Super Bowl champs, both Prescott and Cooper shrugged off the loss and chose to stay the course as they start their 2021 NFL season with a defeat.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
On3.com

Cowboys 'getting excited' about third-round pick out of Iowa

The Dallas Cowboys have high hopes for third-round pick defensive end Chauncey Golston from Iowa. “We’re getting really excited about him,” Dallas VP Stephen Jones said regarding Chauncey Golston on 105.3 The Fan. “He’s certainly come a long way in a short time. He’s making big strides and we think he’s gonna make some huge contributions for us pretty early.”
NFL
FanSided

Bucs: Sean Murphy-Bunting suffers gruesome injury against Cowboys

Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting suffered a gruesome arm injury during Thursday’s season-opening game against the Dallas Cowboys. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers reached the end zone first on a touchdown pass from Tom Brady to wide receiver Chris Godwin. Yet, the Dallas Cowboys responded on the very next drive on a fake-screen that saw CeeDee Lamb beat Buccaneers cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting for the tying-touchdown.
NFL
fox40jackson.com

Bucs edge Cowboys in thrilling NFL season opener

Tom Brady put together a vintage drive with under 2 minutes left in the game to set up kicker Ryan Succop for the game-winning field goal on Thursday night and give the Tampa Bay Buccaneers a 31-29 victory over the Dallas Cowboys in a thriller. Succop was given a chance...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
stlouisnews.net

Gut Feeling: Staff Predictions For Cowboys-Bucs

It's that time of year once again. The Sept. 9 season opener is finally here and the staff of DallasCowboys.com has analyzed this matchup since it popped up on the schedule in May. So here we are. Just how can the Cowboys get this win against the defending champs?. The...
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

How to bet the Bucs at +73 against Cowboys at DraftKings Sportsbook

Week 1 of the NFL regular season is almost here and DraftKings Sportsbook is getting things started with an awesome new user promo for the Buccaneers vs. Cowboys opener. New and current DraftKings Sportsbook users can bet the Buccaneers to cover the point spread at +73 against the Cowboys thanks to a wild odds boost promo.
NFL
wmleader.com

Bucs pull off ugly win against Cowboys with field goal in final seconds of NFL opener

TAMPA — Like great teams are prone to do, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers won a game on Thursday night that they had every right to lose. Bad hands. Bad penalties. Bad coverage. This was part of the story that nearly led to an embarrassing disaster as the Bucs opened defense of their Super Bowl crown with a 31-29 verdict against the Dallas Cowboys that had a lot of good fortune wrapped around that championship grit.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nbc#Cowboys#Buccaneers#Bucs#American Football#Nbc Tv#Peacock#Nbc Sports Digital#Nfl Digital#Patriots#Steelers#Texans#Chiefs#Yahoo Sports#Super Bowls
CowboyMaven

Scouting the Enemy Bucs; Cowboys Injury Update

The preseason is done. It’s time to see what your 2021 Dallas Cowboys have in store for the rest of the NFL, and in particular, for the Super Bowl Champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Welcome to the Daily Blitz by DSP Media in partnership with CowboysSI.com. The Cowboys start the regular...
NFL
The Spun

Bucs vs. Cowboys: Thursday Afternoon Weather Update

The 2021 NFL season opener between the Bucs and Cowboys is slated to start in just a few hours, but the weather update down in Tampa Bay isn’t the best. NFL Network reporter Jane Slater is currently at Raymond James Stadium, where the weather isn’t great. A clip from the stadium this morning reveals some pretty heavy rain coming down as of reporting.
NFL
Pewter Report

Pewter Preview And Predictions: Bucs vs. Cowboys

It’s GAME DAY at Glory Days Grill – Come watch the season kick off. Bucs game day is approaching, and it’s time for the PewterReport.com staff to offer up its weekly game predictions. Let us know what you think in the article comments section and add your prediction, too. BUCCANEERS...
NFL
Blogging The Boys

Cowboys news: Examining the week one matchup against the Bucs

Going up against the defending champs is probably the best way to evaluate your team. Carlos Watkins is currently on the 1st-team defense along with rookie Osa Odighizuwa. This puts Brent Urban as a backup; surprising given how he and Watkins first joined the team. Urban and Watkins got nearly...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Sports
The Big Lead

NBC Scores Huge Ratings With Cowboys-Buccaneers NFL Opener

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Dallas Cowboys opened the NFL season Thursday night and a lot of people tuned in. As the Bucs topped the Cowboys in a 32-31 thriller, NBC scored huge ratings. The mark of 15.9 was up 16 percent over the 2020 opener and marked a five-year high.
NFL
buccaneers.com

Cowboys-Bucs Inactives | Jordan Whitehead Out

Safety Jordan Whitehead started all 20 games for the Super Bowl Champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020, but he'll start the 2021 season on the sideline. Whitehead, who has missed approximately three weeks with a hamstring injury, was one of seven players the Buccaneers named inactive 90 minutes prior to kickoff for Thursday night's season opener against the Dallas Cowboys. Third-year safety Mike Edwards will start in Whitehead's absence and veteran cornerback Ross Cockrell, who cross-trained at the safety position in training camp, provides depth.
NFL
thetampabay100.com

Bucs to kick off season Thursday night against Dallas Cowboys

For the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Super Bowl season is yesterday’s news. As of now, the Bucs’ record is 0-0 — just like every other team in the National Football League. However, that will change Thursday night after the Bucs and Dallas Cowboys finish their game at Raymond James Stadium. The Bucs earned the prime-time spot because, well, they’re the champs and have Tom Brady.
NFL
buccaneers.com

Countdown to Kickoff: Cowboys-Bucs

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers take on the Dallas Cowboys in Thursday night's 2021 NFL kickoff game, and we're counting down the hours to the 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff at Raymond James Stadium. After a week (and an offseason) of preparation, here's what it all comes down to:. 5 TAMPA BAY...
NFL
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
39K+
Followers
14K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy