Fact check: Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines all passed animal testing

By Devon Link, USA TODAY
 8 days ago

The claim: COVID-19 vaccines didn't pass animal studies

Controversy continues to surround the use of ivermectin despite warnings from health officials and a lack of evidence that it has any preventative benefits against COVID-19.

Now some proponents of the anti-parasitic drug traditionally used for animals are falsely claiming COVID-19 vaccinations haven't passed animal studies.

“The people making horse medicine jokes are getting injections that haven’t passed animal studies,” claims an image in singer Ted Nugent's Sept. 7 Facebook post.

The post received more than 2,500 shares in its first three days.

But the claim is wrong. Each of the COVID-19 vaccines authorized for use in the U.S. have completed animal testing.

Nugent revealed he was in agony after testing positive for coronavirus — months after he said the virus was “not a real pandemic.” "I thought I was dying," Nugent says in a Facebook live video posted Monday. Owen Sweeney, Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP

USA TODAY reached out to Nugent for comment.

Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson each completed animal testing

Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson produce the only COVID-19 vaccines approved for use in the U.S. by the Food and Drug Administration. Moderna and Johnson & Johnson continue to roll out vaccines under Emergency Use Authorizations. Pfizer became the first vaccine to gain official FDA approval in August.

All have conducted animal testing on their vaccines.

Pfizer , Moderna and Johnson & Johnson each discussed their vaccines’ animal studies in press releases. In each of the vaccines’ animal testing trials, the vaccines showed they effectively limit COVID-19 contraction.

In the Pfizer , Moderna and Johnson & Johnson Emergency Use Authorization forms, the FDA  referenced the results from each of the vaccines’ animal studies.

The results from these animal studies were also published in peer-reviewed journals .

FDA spokesperson Alison Hunt told USA TODAY the claim is "not true."

Vials for the Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines sit on a tray, ready to be administered at a clinic. Charles Krupa, AP Images

In May, USA TODAY debunked a claim that COVID-19 vaccine makers had to halt animal testing due to widespread deaths.

Our rating: False

We rate FALSE the claim that COVID-19 vaccines didn't pass animal studies, based on our research. Each of the vaccines currently authorized for use in the U.S. has passed animal testing. The FDA referenced these studies in the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines’ Emergency Use Authorization forms, and an FDA spokesperson confirmed this claim is false.

Our fact-check sources:

Comments / 231

Rick Reynolds
8d ago

the most vaccinated state has 80 per 100,000 case rate. .0008 chance of gettiing it. The least vaccinated state has 80 per 100,000 case rate .0008 chance if getting it. Avg state has about 25 deaths for each 2500 infected.  So if i get the virus there is a .001 chance i will die.Since the vaccine has not undergone proper human trials. Ill wait 8 to 10 years to look at the data....

Reply(17)
52
Ethan Donahue
7d ago

For science to be recorded, several experiments must take place. For those who quickly lined up to receive this vaccine, you were the experiment. Hate me all you want, tell me it saves lives idc. What I said is true and we all know that. We are just now seeing short term side effects, with long term effects to be known in several years. What’s safer, one way you get a flu like illness for a few days, the other way you could possibly get one of the many recorded side effects, and still get a flu like illness, and later develop more side effects. 1 percent fatality rate, it shouldn’t even require a vaccine in the first place, especially when nobody can even say if those vaccinated were just like the tens of millions before them with mild symptoms or were asymptomatic. Was it the vaccine or were you like the 99 percent of previous cases. With that said, I’ll go without pumping a mysterious drug into my arm. If you feel it’s for you, go for it. You have the same odds with or without.

Reply(14)
34
Dina
7d ago

If it really past the animal test phase then we’re is the untainted data? How long was this conducted before the first human NON-TEST SUBJECT was injected? I’m waiting….

Reply(7)
19
