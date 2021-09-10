Florida ban on masks in schools has been reinstated for now

The First District Court of Appeals reversed the decision of a lower court judge who previously paused the ban on mask mandates in school.

The Florida Department of Education can move forward with punishing local school officials who implement mandates without an opt-out provision for parents.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis issued the order in July, arguing parents should ultimately decide whether their children wear masks in schools to curb the spread of COVID-19. A Florida appeals court on Friday reinstated Gov. Ron DeSantis's ban on mask mandates for schools while a legal challenge on the measure makes its way through the courts.

The First District Court of Appeals reversed the decision of a lower court judge that put the ban on hold earlier that week while an appeals court is considering whether the ban is legal.

Friday’s decision was a win for DeSantis and other state officials, and means the Florida Department of Education can move forward with punishing local school officials who implement mandates without an opt-out provision for parents.

“No surprise here - the 1st DCA has restored the right of parents to make the best decision for their children. I will continue to fight for parents’ rights,” DeSantis tweeted in response to the decision.

Florida has moved forward with imposing financial penalties on 13 school boards who have defied the governor’s executive order and have put mandates in place. Penalties include docking the salaries of local school board members who voted in favor of mandates.

“We are disappointed by the ruling of the 1st DCA that reinstates the stay and will be seeking pass through jurisdiction of the Supreme Court of Florida since this matter involves statewide issues. With a stay in place, students, parents and teachers are back in harm’s way,” Charles Gallagher, an attorney for parents challenging the DeSantis order, said in a tweet.

DeSantis issued the order in July, arguing parents should ultimately decide whether their children wear masks in schools to curb the spread of COVID-19.

