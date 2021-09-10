Harris to hold fundraiser for McAuliffe ahead of Virginia governor's race

© Getty

Vice President Harris will head to Virginia next week to fundraise for Democratic gubernatorial nominee Terry McAuliffe, according to the former governor's campaign.

Harris's visit to Virginia next week will mark her second campaign stop this month. The vice president campaigned with California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) in the Golden State on Wednesday ahead of the state's recall vote Tuesday.

The vice president is the latest high-profile figure to fundraise in the Old Dominion's governor's race. Last week, former President Clinton held a fundraiser for McAuliffe in upstate New York, while former Virginia governor and current Sen. Mark Warner (D) fundraised for McAuliffe last month. President Biden campaigned for McAuliffe at a rally in Northern Virginia in July.

On the Republican side, former Vice President Mike Pence , former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley , and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo have hit the trail for Republican nominee Glenn Youngkin.

In Virginia, the election is set to kick into high gear next week with the first general election debate taking place Thursday and early voting starting Friday in Virginia.

Most polls show McAuliffe leading Youngkin, but a poll released this week from the right-leaning WPA Intelligence showed the former businessman and the former governor tied at 48 percent in a head-to-head matchup.

McAuliffe's campaign blasted out a fundraising email through the Democratic Party of Virginia on Friday, highlighting the urgency of the poll.

"We can't let Youngkin pull ahead and that starts with making sure Terry and Democrats across the commonwealth have the resources to fight back," the note read.