Stave Fest returns celebrating Lawrenceburg's bicentennial

Festivals and large events across the bluegrass are being canceled, but Stave Fest in Lawrenceburg is carrying on celebrating the city's bicentennial.

It's a huge event for the community, bringing in thousands to the small town. This year the two-day festival features craft vendors, food trucks, and live music.

"The nice thing about this year, it's also our bicentennial year. We weren't able to celebrate it last year due to COVID. So, this year, we're keeping everybody safe and able to celebrate our Bicentennial on Main Street," said mayor Troy Young.

The event is put on by the city.

Even with the rising COVID cases and other events making that brutal last-minute call to cancel, Young says they talked to the local health department and felt comfortable moving forward since everything is outside. Vendors are spaced 22 feet apart and guests are required to wear masks and social distance.

The musical lineup includes Sam Hawkins, Billy & Casey, Time Flyers, Ashley Renae, Puncheon Creek, Andy Palmer, Joe Robinson, Jarrod Ray Stratton, D. Boone Pittman & The Fugitives, and Liquid Velvet.

There's a ton of shops packed into the two blocks that make up downtown Lawrenceburg. At every one, you'll find something unique like crafts by Melissa Moore Drury, who makes barn quilts.

"This is huge for us," said Drury.

For her, the art she makes is a gift.

"If you could ask me two years ago if I could draw, I would've told you I can't even draw a stick person, but I was given a gift. A gift that takes care of my family," said Drury.

Drury says she uses proceeds to help care for her daughter, who has Type 1 diabetes.

"Diabetes is expensive, and even though I work a full-time job I needed something to be able to pay so that she could have the life that she needed," said Drury.

There were stories like hers throughout downtown Lawrenceburg and on the green.

The impact the event has on the community is why the Mayor says he's happy they decided to go forward.