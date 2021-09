FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Aisles of ribbon, cow bells and bears fill craft stores, while mum shops are in full swing now that it’s homecoming season. Angie Hyde runs Spotlight Mums in Fort Worth and says it’s a Texas tradition that spans almost a century. “The first mums started in the 30s and they started on the wrist and they were really small,” Hyde said. “Since then they have just exploded!” Through the years, styles may change, but every tried and true Texan knows the one tacky fall accessory that never goes out of style. She said it wasn’t until the 1980s that mums...

