Hospitalizations, ICUs, ventilators reach another record high in Kentucky

By Web Staff
 8 days ago
Hospitalizations, ICUs, and ventilators reach another record high in Kentucky on September 10.

2,541 people hospitalized, 698 in ICUs, and 448 on ventilators.

On Friday, 5,197 new COVID cases were reported along with 32 deaths.

In a video, Governor Andy Beshear shares the grim news of hitting the benchmark of over 8,000 deaths due to COVID-19.

The positivity rate is now 14%.

For the full COVID-19 daily report click here .

