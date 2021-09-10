CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
California legislature passes offshore wind bill

By Bethany Reeves
KSBY News
KSBY News
 8 days ago
The California Legislature has voted to pass a bill that seeks to grow the state's offshore wind industry.

AB 525 was introduced by District 35 Assemblyman Jordan Cunningham earlier this year. The bill was approved on Thursday, Sept. 9, where it passed by overwhelming majority on the assembly Floor. It passed unanimously on the state senate floor the same day.

Cunningham called the legislation a "landmark" bill to grow the offshore wind industry and create jobs.

It will require the California Energy Commission to set specific target amounts of power generated by offshore wind for 2030 and 2045. It will require the CEC and other energy-related agencies to build strategies to develop the state's offshore wind industry.

"The Central Coast has the opportunity to be America's Clean Energy Capital," Cunningham said, describing offshore wind as the future of energy in the state.

Cunningham said the power source is clean, efficient and stands out because it produces power during periods of peak-demand. Growing the industry will create jobs and increase local tax revenue, he noted.

The 35th Assembly District includes much of San Luis Obispo County and northern Santa Barbara County.

The bill received bipartisan support in both the the State Assembly and Senate.

