iSynergy Expands Video Department by Hiring Mangino

CANFIELD, Ohio – iSynergy, a digital marketing agency, this week hired Missi Mangino as junior video producer. Mangino graduated from Youngstown State University with a degree in telecommunications media. While at YSU, she had the opportunity to further her experience by shooting video for the YSU Penguins football and tennis teams. Since graduating, she has operated in a freelance capacity, producing video and still photography, along with commercial work.