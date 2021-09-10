CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

iSynergy Expands Video Department by Hiring Mangino

By Staff
businessjournaldaily.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCANFIELD, Ohio – iSynergy, a digital marketing agency, this week hired Missi Mangino as junior video producer. Mangino graduated from Youngstown State University with a degree in telecommunications media. While at YSU, she had the opportunity to further her experience by shooting video for the YSU Penguins football and tennis teams. Since graduating, she has operated in a freelance capacity, producing video and still photography, along with commercial work.

