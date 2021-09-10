CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

Premier Bank Welcomes Kempe as Commercial Loan Manager

businessjournaldaily.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Premier Bank is pleased to announce the addition of Robert H. Kempe as senior vice president, commercial loan manager serving the Mahoning Valley. Kempe brings with him 33 years of commercial lending experience. He most recently served as a senior vice president, commercial loan group manager for a regional bank headquartered in Detroit. In his new role, Kempe will guide and coach his team of commercial bankers while focusing on the development and growth of the bank’s commercial loan portfolio.

