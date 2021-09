RADFORD, Va. (WFXR) — A handsome pooch is gearing up to join the Radford City Police Department, but before this young canine can become an official K9, he needs a name!. According to the department, this 15-month-old male K9 is a Belgian Malinois from the Netherlands. However, this excited pup needs to learn his name before he begins training with his handler in October.

