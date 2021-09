The formulas used for calculating caloric needs are based on averages. It's possible that you're an outlier for some reason and require fewer calories than the typical formula would suggest, or that your activity burns fewer than would be expected. How long have you been tracking using each method (eating back exercise calories or not eating them back)? Generally speaking you should do at least one month because water retention can mask fat loss on the scale, especially if you're female because there are cycle-related weight changes too. If the amount of weight you want to lose is small, and your desired caloric deficit is small, it may take a while for it to show up on the scale.

WEIGHT LOSS ・ 3 DAYS AGO