A crypto crash that wiped hundreds of billions of dollars from the market this week has led to fresh fears that bitcoin and its rivals could lose all the gains made in 2021.But one leading cryptocurrency managed to not just make it through the turmoil unscathed – but actually soared to new record highs.Solana’s SOL token hit an all-time high on Thursday, peaking at $214.96 according to CoinMarketCap’s price index. Just one year ago it was worth less than $2.Follow all the latest crypto market updates with The Independent’s live blogThe price surge has boosted Solana’s market cap above $60...

STOCKS ・ 10 DAYS AGO