W.A. Frost to require vaccine or negative test to dine indoors

By Jess Fleming
Pioneer Press
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleW.A. Frost has implemented new COVID-19 policies that require those who want to dine indoors to show a vaccination card or a negative COVID test result from the past 72 hours. There’s no requirement for dining outdoors on the Cathedral Hill restaurant’s legendary patio. The policy change went into effect...

www.twincities.com

