If Bears Lose Eddie Goldman in Week 1, They're Confident in Depth

By Alex Shapiro
NBC Chicago
NBC Chicago
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhy Bears are confident in D-Line even if Goldman can't play originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. One of the biggest reasons Bears pundits believe the team’s defense can play at an elite level again in 2021 is the impending return of Eddie Goldman to the middle of the defensive line. At the nose tackle position, he eats up blocks, can move the pocket to generate pressure on the quarterback, and generally makes everyone else’s job easier. But it’s looking increasingly likely that Goldman’s return to the field will be delayed at least a week.

