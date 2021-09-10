If Bears Lose Eddie Goldman in Week 1, They're Confident in Depth

The first Chicago Bears Injury Report of 2021 is OUT. And, unfortunately, it features a bunch of familiar names. Let’s discuss after the jump:. Off the top, nose tackle Eddie Goldman shows up on the injury report as not participating in Wednesday’s practice. The designation comes because of a knee/ankle injury for the nose tackle. If you’ll recall, Goldman didn’t play at all in 2020 while sitting out due to concerns regarding the COVID-19 pandemic. But he did play 10 snaps in the preseason finale on Aug. 28. It’s uncertain when the injury took place and what the timetable for Goldman’s return will be. But the injury and his not practicing suggests Goldman’s status for Sunday’s opener against the Rams is in doubt.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO