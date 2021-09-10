CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
SCCPSS providing vaccine incentives for employees to fight COVID-19

By Joseph Leonard
WSAV-TV
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah-Chatham County Public School System (SCCPSS) wants more employees to roll up their sleeves and fight against COVID-19. SCCPSS teamed up with Chatham Area Transit, Chatham County and the City of Savannah for a vaccine incentive program. A press conference is planned Monday at 2 p.m. at the Commission Chambers at the Old Courthouse to roll out the program and release more details.

Community Policy