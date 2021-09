The new Honda Civic sedan and Civic hatchback are expected to pick up exactly where the 10th-generation Civic left off, providing high-value, dependable motoring. What the new Civic hasn't done is break the mold from a stylistic point of view. The new model has more conservative lines but tuners like Mugen have already shown us what a big difference a few sporty add-ons can make. At the time, Mugen had only shared two images of the Civic but a fresh batch of visuals have been released, giving us a better impression of the changes. The company also revealed the prices of the parts, although the catalog is in Japanese so we were only able to decipher the prices of some parts.

CARS ・ 8 DAYS AGO