Maria Isabel Is Smooth, but Safe on i hope you’re very unhappy without me EP

By Candace McDuffie
Paste Magazine
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs soon as i hope you’re very unhappy without me’s opening track “Left Alone” starts, it’s obvious that Maria Isabel’s voice is pretty. It’s soothing but unexciting, calming but nondescript. However, she shows she knows how to nail formidable one-liners on the song, like “Drowning is a quiet thing” and “I can’t love the both of us.” Those lyrics hit harder than Isabel may have intended—especially when paired with lulling acoustics. Their potency is the best part of “Left Alone,” and Isabel’s new project as a whole.

