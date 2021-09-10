TTU Breaks Ground On $62 Million Engineering Building

C.G. “Turk” and Joyce A. McEwen Therkildsen, have provided a $42 million gift commitment to Iowa State University’s Department of Industrial and Manufacturing Systems Engineering. The gift provides the lead donation for a new facility on the Ames campus that will provide technologically enhanced learning and research laboratory spaces for industrial engineering students. As currently envisioned, the estimated $50 million building project will offer more than 50,000 square feet of space located southwest of Howe Hall and will be designed to complement the current aesthetics of the university’s engineering corridor, ISU officials said. “Iowa State alumni know that our educational excellence creates a solid foundation for future achievements,” ISU President Wendy Wintersteen said in a release. “This transformational investment by two extraordinary alums, Turk and Joyce Therkildsen, helps to solidify Iowa State University’s prominence in engineering and to prepare our students for success in an increasingly complex, technology-driven world. We are grateful for their generosity.” On Wednesday, the Iowa Board of Regents Property and Facilities Committee recommended approval for the building to be named “Therkildsen Industrial Engineering” in honor of the Therkildsens. The full board will consider the proposed naming as part of the consent agenda on Thursday. Members of the class of 1959, Turk Therkildsen is an industrial engineering alumnus and is the semiretired CEO and chairman of Industrial Hard Chrome based in Geneva, Ill.; Joyce graduated with majors in zoology and physical education.

