TTU Breaks Ground On $62 Million Engineering Building

By Benjamin Armstrong
newstalk941.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was a signature moment in Tennessee Tech’s history Friday as university officials and donors broke ground on Tech’s new engineering building. The Ashraf Islam Engineering Building has started its two year journey of being constructed. Islam first arrived at Tech as an 18-year-old student. Fast forward some 50 years later to his donation of $3 million towards the project.

