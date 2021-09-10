9/11 Day Organization Commemorates Twenty Years Since Terror Attacks on U.S. Soil
Twenty years after the September 11 terror attacks, the 9/11 Day organization is still working to ensure those killed are not forgotten. Jay Winuk, co-founder and EVP of 9/11 Day, joined Cheddar to talk about his personal connection to the attacks and the various events scheduled this year for the day of remembrance. Winuk also talked about the unity that Americans found in the immediate aftermath of the attack, although the U.S. has since grown more divided.
