CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

As Paramount Chief Jim Gianopulos Leaves the Studio, We Also Say Goodbye to Old Hollywood

By Anne Thompson
IndieWire
IndieWire
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Laz17_0bsVBW4400

As Paramount Studios says goodbye to the old boss — avuncular chairman Jim Gianopulos , 70, who joined the studio in 2017 after running motion pictures at 20th Century Fox for 16 years — the new boss does not come from the movies. Paramount did not anoint Gianopulos’ expected successor, former Fox star Emma Watts. (One of the most respected production executives in the business, she could be snapped up by Universal or Apple.)

Instead the key post went to rising star Brian Robbins, 57, a former child actor who at one time also directed films like “Norbit” and “Varsity Blues.” Currently, he’s chief of ViacomCBS’s valued children’s brand Nickelodeon and he was credited with pushing forward the animated “PAW Patrol: The Movie,” Paramount’s recent surprise hit ($82.5 million worldwide).

A shift was coming for Paramount. Like most studios, it is leaning toward streaming, the platform most beloved by Wall Street. Gianopulos righted a skinny studio starved by its late chairman Brad Grey, who lost both Marvel and Indiana Jones to rising behemoth Disney. Gianopulos focused on re-energizing brands like “Transformers,” “Sonic the Hedgehog,” “Top Gun,” and “Mission: Impossible.” During the pandemic, he kept cash flowing by selling off movies to streamers, from “Coming 2 America” (Amazon) to “The Trial of the Chicago 7” (Netflix), hanging onto a few key titles including “A Quiet Place II” that scored $297 million at the global box office.

As Paramount+ launched last March with its hungry maw, Gianopulos continued to support theaters by hanging on to theatrical titles. Hollywood is already speculating about the tantrum Tom Cruise will throw if “Top Gun: Maverick” and “Mission: Impossible 7” goes day and date with Paramount+. When ViacomCBS and Comcast announced their joint streaming service for Europe, SkyShowtime, that ignited speculation of a merger with Comcast. No question, Paramount+ and Comcast’s NBCUniversal streamer Peacock are seen as also-rans, falling far behind the subscribers amassed by Netflix, Disney+, Amazon, and HBOMax.

Clearly, Old Hollywood is on the ropes. Ex-Paramount chairman Barry Diller recently complained that “Hollywood does not exist anymore” and he’s not wrong. Horrormeister Jason Blum fretted about losing the big-screen experience . Usually close-mouthed uber-agents Bryan Lourd and Patrick Whitesell went on record as well, fighting for their respective clients Scarlett Johansson and Emma Stone’s hard-won back-end participation. Christopher Nolan was one among many angry A-listers dissing studio Warner Bros. for going day-and-date with its 2021 slate — although the studio did support him with a 105-day theatrical-exclusive run for “Tenet” during the pandemic. Nolan now seeks a theatrically friendly new home for a somber, costly post-World War II drama about Robert Oppenheimer and the invention of the atom bomb. Is 90-plus days in theaters available to any filmmaker, for any movie, at any studio?

Today, a story about the father of the atomic bomb is just the sort of serious drama that is automatically funneled to televisions. Maybe deep-pocketed Netflix will chase the filmmaker, but that would certainly come with some deep compromises for the theater-driven Nolan.

“If and when he comes up with his new movie,” film content chief Scott Stuber told Variety, “it’s about can we be a home for it and what would we need to do to make that happen. He’s an incredible filmmaker. I’m going to do everything I can.” The streamer fed many of its higher-quality movies to theaters during the pandemic, if only for a short time, and continues to do so with films like Jane Campion’s “The Power of the Dog” and Paolo Sorrentino’s “Hand of God.”

It’s more likely that Nolan would wind up with theatrical holdout Sony, which has no streaming service. Running that studio is the last old-Hollywood man standing, Tom Rothman, who turns 67 in November. With Gianopulos at Fox, they served as the studio’s co-chairs from 2000-2012. Rothman successfully lured another theater fan, Quentin Tarantino, with “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.” Another possibility for Nolan is Michael De Luca’s MGM/UA, home of James Bond and “No Time to Die,” which is expected to remain theater-friendly even after it completes its sale to Amazon.

As the beleaguered studios continue to compete with Netflix, catering to short-term Wall Street bottom-line projections, they may come to regret losing legacy executives like Gianopulos as they throw the box-office baby out with the bathwater.

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Denzel Washington Thriller Is Currently Netflix's No. 1 Movie

The number one movie on Netflix's Top 10 Movies in the U.S. chart is surprisingly not a Netflix original. The spot is held by the 2012 thriller Safe House, starring Denzel Washington and Ryan Reynolds. The film also holds the number two slot on Netlfix's overall top 10 charts, just behind the British series Sex Education, which had its third season released on Friday.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Ray Liotta Says Iconic ‘Goodfellas’ Tracking Shot Take Was Ruined by Line Flub

The classic tracking shot in Goodfellas that follows Henry and Karen through the back of the nightclub to the inside was ruined on the first take when another actor flubbed their line at the last possible moment, Ray Liotta revealed. The iconic actor was a guest Friday on The Rich Eisen Show where he talked about his upcoming film, The Many Saints of Newark and his mafia classic, Goodfellas. In Many Saints, the prequel film to The Sopranos TV series, Liotta plays Aldo “Hollywood Dick” Moltisanti, who is the grandfather of Christopher Moltisanti (Michael Imperioli) from the HBO show. “It is raw as...
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

A Classic Tom Hardy Movie Is Dominating Netflix

Tom Hardy may be one of the most talented actors of his generation, with a string of acclaimed performances dating right back to his genuine breakout role in 2008’s biographical crime drama Bronson, but he’s only got a solitary Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor under his belt. Even...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Shang-Chi’ Ruling Box Office In Third Weekend With $21M

Saturday AM Update: Any doubts about the health of the overall domestic box office continue to wane with Disney/Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of Ten Rings continuing to reign a top in its third weekend $21M, the second-best third weekend result for a September release after Warner Bros.’ It ($29.75M). That’s a great -39% hold after a Friday of $5.8M, -40% and the Destin Daniel Cretton directed feature looks to stand by EOD Sunday at $176.1M. There’s really not a lot to brag about in regards to the rest of newcomers on the chart, many of which are theatrical window releases. Clint Eastwood’s western Cry Macho is not his...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Rothman
Person
Scarlett Johansson
Person
Tom Cruise
Person
Jim Gianopulos
Person
Bryan Lourd
Person
Christopher Nolan
Person
Jane Campion
Person
Scott Stuber
Person
Paolo Sorrentino
Person
Barry Diller
Person
Emma Stone
Person
Quentin Tarantino
Variety

Russian Film Crew Beats Tom Cruise to Liftoff, Readies First Feature Shot in Outer Space

More than 60 years after the Soviet Union beat the U.S. into orbit with the launch of its Sputnik satellite, a new space race is heating up between the two rivals. And once again, the Russians are claiming bragging rights with plans to produce the first feature film shot in outer space, ahead of Tom Cruise’s upcoming $200-million space epic. “The Challenge” is the story of a Russian doctor who’s sent to the International Space Station to save the life of a cosmonaut. If all goes according to plan, the production team will lift off next month on a 12-day mission...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Variety

New ‘Lost Boys’ Movie Starring Noah Jupe and Jaeden Martell Set at Warner Bros.

Warner Bros. is planning to take another bite out of 1980s cult hit “The Lost Boys,” with a modern day take starring Noah Jupe and Jaeden Martell. Jupe starred in the “A Quiet Place” films  and appeared in “The Undoing” and “Honey Boy,” while Martell was part of the “It” movies ensemble and starred in the “Defending Jacob” series as well as appearing in “Knives Out” and “Masters of Sex.” Jonathan Entwistle will direct with Randy McKinnon, who is working on “Static Shock” for Warner and DC, is writing the new version, the studio confirmed. Brian Kavanaugh-Jones and Fred Berger are producing through...
MOVIES
24/7 Wall St.

Movie Remakes That Are Better Than The Original

Whenever Hollywood announces a new remake, many viewers inevitably groan, “Why ruin a classic?”. The success rate of remakes isn’t great. But there are some films that achieve the difficult task of improving upon the originals and are better received by critics and audiences alike. To determine the movie remakes that are better than the […]
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motion Pictures#Paramount Studios#Hollywood#Universal#Apple#Skyshowtime#Warner Bros#Mgm Ua
GoldDerby

To celebrate ‘Cry Macho,’ we rank the 15 best Clint Eastwood-directed films

For over half a century, Clint Eastwood has been one of the world’s greatest movie stars. Comfortable in both westerns and contemporary roles, his measured growl of a voice has been a key part in creating such iconic characters as The Man With No Name and Dirty Harry. At age 91, he is now releasing his film “Cry Macho” in theaters and on HBO Max. To celebrate this new project, tour our photo gallery below ranking Eastwood’s 15 best movies he has directed himself. SEE‘Cry Macho’ reviews: The first word on Clint Eastwood’s latest Eastwood made his first foray into directing in...
MOVIES
GoldDerby

4 reasons why Ewan McGregor (‘Halston’) will beat the odds and win Emmy for Netflix

As of this writing, Gold Derby’s 31 Experts can’t decide who will win Best Movie/Limited Actor at the 2021 Emmys. A leading 17 of these pundits predict Paul Bettany (“WandaVision”) will prevail on Sunday night, with 13 more picking Hugh Grant (“The Undoing”) and one going out on a limb for Lin-Manuel Miranda (“Hamilton”). But I think they’re all wrong. Ewan McGregor (“Halston”) is my pick to win for playing famed American fashion designer Halston in Ryan Murphy‘s Netflix limited series. Even though the Scottish actor is a bit of an underdog at the Emmys, don’t count him out just...
MOVIES
Middletown Press

Chris Petrikin Exits as Paramount Communications Chief

Chris Petrikin has stepped down from his role as executive vice president of global communications and corporate branding at Paramount Pictures. His exit comes on the heels of the announcement this week that ViacomCBS is replacing studio chief Jim Gianopulos with Nickelodeon head Brian Robbins. More executives are expected to follow him out the door during the leadership transition.
BUSINESS
IndieWire

‘Wolf’ Review: George MacKay and Lily-Rose Depp Give Full-Bodied Performances in Identity Drama

It’s clear from the opening moments of Nathalie Biancheri’s remarkable sophomore narrative outing “Wolf” that there’s exactly one thing on the menu: full commitment. When the drama kicks off, star George MacKay is already immersed in his character, a young man who believes he was born in the wrong body (read: a human one) and is attempting to more fully connect with his true identity, that of a wolf. As a naked Jacob (MacKay) writhes and stretches in a patch of sunny forest, sniffing the air, taking in the splendor around him, seemingly far away from anything rooted in the...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Comcast
NewsBreak
Nickelodeon
NewsBreak
Netflix
IndieWire

How to Watch ‘Cry Macho’ on HBO Max for Less Than $8

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Clint Eastwood is back in the saddle (and behind the camera) for “Cry Macho,” a Western about a washed-up horse breeder who agrees to kidnap a child for his former boss. The film premiered in movie theaters on Friday, but for those who want to watch from home, “Cry Macho” is also streaming exclusively on HBO Max for the next 31 days. Eastwood, 91, directed...
TV & VIDEOS
codelist.biz

Film studios Babelsberg: Takeover at Hollywood level – Potsdam

Potsdam – A sudden turn, an uncertain future for the actors and a new character, unknown for the time being, whose exact intentions are not entirely clear – the developments surrounding the possible takeover of Studio Babelsberg would have a few ingredients for an exciting film. However, you only know how good it will be at the end.
MOVIES
Deadline

Hero Nation Podcast: ‘Y: The Last Man’ Showrunner Eliza Clark On Dystopia 2021 + ‘Dune’ At TIFF & Marvel’s Emmy Wins

“The world has come to a grinding halt because of the way the economy works and the way the event happened,” Y: The Last Man showrunner Eliza Clark says about what would occur if every mammal with a Y chromosome suddenly died — as happens on the FX on Hulu drama series that premiered this week. ‘Essentially, we would be in big trouble, at least for a little while,” she adds in an interview on the new episode of Deadline’s Hero Nation podcast. “If the power grid goes down and the highways are choked with cars, and our entire economy runs...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Dustin Lance Black Producing Horror Feature ‘Rift’ For Wayward Entertainment & XYZ Films

EXCLUSIVE: As part of Vince Totino and John Hegeman’s newly launched Wayward Entertainment and their new genre slate, we’ve learned that the studio will be going into a production on an English-language take on Erlingur Thoroddsen’s Icelandic horror movie Rift. Oscar winning Milk screenwriter Dustin Lance Black will produce. Wayward will be partnering with XYZ Films for the next two years on its slate of filmmaker-driven genre features across all platforms. Rift is an atmospheric thriller which follows two guys whose broken relationship is tested as they are haunted by a supernatural entity awakened by their emotional turmoil and grief. Cameras will roll this...
MOVIES
Middletown Press

Jim Gianopulos' Paramount Ouster Is Another Sign of the Streaming Times

The changing of the legacy guard in Hollywood continues in a business focused on prioritizing content for streaming customers. Last week, we learned that seasoned studio chief Jim Gianopulos, who for decades has been shepherding big, successful theatrical movies, was being pushed out after four years as chairman and CEO of Paramount Pictures in favor of a digital-leaning leader known for purveying lower-cost content aimed at younger consumers.
BUSINESS
Variety

As ‘Drive’ Turns 10, Its Composer and Key Songwriter Recall the Film’s Innovative Soundtrack

In the 10 years since the release of Nicolas Winding Refn’s “Drive,” the lives of two key figures behind its pivotal soundtrack, Johnny Jewel and Cliff Martinez, have changed for the better, thanks to the film. “Before ‘Drive’ coming out, I was standing by the freeway with a cardboard sign that said, ‘Will score for food,’” jokes “Drive’s” composer, Martinez, a sometimes drummer in Red Hot Chili Peppers, and one of Steven Soderbergh’s go-to composers. “I wasn’t exactly struggling, but I would go for months without work. My popularity ebbs and flows, but for the most part, I’m much more popular...
MOVIES
IndieWire

IndieWire

4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Since launching on July 15, 1996, IndieWire has grown into the leading news, information and networking site for independent-minded filmmakers, the industry and moviegoers alike. Originally conceived as an online forum and newsletter for filmmakers and festivals, IndieWire has grown over the last two decades into a preeminent source for film and television news, reviews, interviews, global festival coverage and more. Our mission has always been to create a platform to deliver news, information and other resources to creators and movie lovers, while facilitating a greater appreciation of independent filmmaking to the masses.

 https://www.indiewire.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy