If you’ve ever owned a dog or a cat, you’re most likely familiar with the Elizabethan Collar or Cone. The cone is a non-pharmaceutical device that was created to help shorten healing time in pets. It’s been widely accepted by veterinarians and pet parents as the traditional preventive measure taken after surgery, despite the short-term inconvenience it can cause some animals. It’s used to limit self-inflicted trauma by restricting pets from licking and biting sutures after neuters and spays; along with protecting their heads from being scratched post-surgery; or to allow skin irritations like rashes to heal.

PETS ・ 11 DAYS AGO